Intrust Bank NA Invests $388,000 in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Intrust Bank NA acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth $448,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 20.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,559,000 after buying an additional 47,864 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 12.3% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on WSM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.62.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $151.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.76 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

