Pontiac Bancorp (OTCMKTS:PONT) Trading 2.7% Higher

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PONT) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $467.50 and last traded at $467.50. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $455.00.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $455.50.

Pontiac Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PONT)

Pontiac Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Pontiac that provides various financial services to individuals and businesses in Livingston county, Grundy county, and their surrounding communities. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit.

