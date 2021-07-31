Brokerages Set Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Target Price at $422.76

Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $422.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target for the company.

In related news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.26, for a total value of $7,745,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 3,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total value of $1,134,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,299,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 70.8% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 408,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,348,000 after purchasing an additional 169,463 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 88.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 354,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,009,000 after purchasing an additional 165,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,933,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Paycom Software by 140.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 227,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,234,000 after purchasing an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software stock opened at $400.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.14. The stock has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.41. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $257.87 and a 12-month high of $471.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

