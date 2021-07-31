Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67. Amalgamated Financial has a 52 week low of $10.20 and a 52 week high of $20.22.

AMAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Amalgamated Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

