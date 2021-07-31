Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives GBX 843.14 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 856 ($11.18).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HWDN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 890 ($11.63) price objective for the company. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 735 ($9.60) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of HWDN opened at GBX 897.20 ($11.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.17. Howden Joinery Group has a 1 year low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 915.60 ($11.96). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 828.46. The stock has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 0.48%.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

