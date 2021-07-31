Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

RVSB stock opened at $6.98 on Friday. Riverview Bancorp has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $7.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

