Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.90 EPS

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 31.60%.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,327.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3,459.65. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,871.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 62.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,126.19.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 17,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,260.87, for a total value of $56,259,790.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,376,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,533,163,642.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 131,005 shares of company stock valued at $449,130,095 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amazon.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.