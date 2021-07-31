KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $102,000 in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

In other news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,343,698.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

IONS opened at $37.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.34.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.16). Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The business had revenue of $112.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

