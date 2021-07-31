KB Financial Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 32,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 530.4% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after buying an additional 29,170 shares during the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 6.0% during the first quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 35,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 54.3% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 166,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 58,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 6,709 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $533,365.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,735,902.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,907,461. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.62 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.24.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $124.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 0.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 43.68%. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.