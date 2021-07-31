KB Financial Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 3,195 Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS)

KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Canada Goose by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GOOS opened at $42.43 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 84.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$64.00 to C$56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.73.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The company offers parkas, lightweight down jackets, rainwear, windwear, knitwear, footwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

