KB Financial Partners LLC Invests $140,000 in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Patterson Companies news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO opened at $31.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.18.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

A number of research firms recently commented on PDCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

