Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Medpace by 3.9% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 18.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $175.94 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $196.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.66.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 15,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.47, for a total value of $2,759,977.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 17,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $3,154,016.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,994,246.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 255,799 shares of company stock worth $46,473,731 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

