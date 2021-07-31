Celanese (NYSE:CE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.500-$4.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.240. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Celanese also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $16.500-$17.000 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CE. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors raised their price target on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Celanese from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $163.22.

Get Celanese alerts:

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.77. 534,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 745,191. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Celanese has a twelve month low of $94.93 and a twelve month high of $171.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.78.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Celanese’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.