TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriMas had a positive return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 6.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ TRS traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,920. TriMas has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Greene sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $209,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,619 shares in the company, valued at $277,962.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Amato sold 23,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $756,093.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,427,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TriMas Corporation manufactures and provides products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers specialty polymeric and steel closure and dispensing systems, including dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, and Rapak brands.

