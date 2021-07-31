NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) Receives $35.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NGM shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NGM. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 47.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 165.9% in the first quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after buying an additional 124,773 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 173.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 291,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after buying an additional 185,185 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NGM traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 232,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,530. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.55. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.33 million. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 131.14% and a negative return on equity of 35.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

