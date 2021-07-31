LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the June 30th total of 6,870,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 862,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIVX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LiveXLive Media by 297.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of LiveXLive Media during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LiveXLive Media stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.54. 264,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,526. The firm has a market cap of $274.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.41. LiveXLive Media has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

LiveXLive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.04 million for the quarter. LiveXLive Media had a negative return on equity of 657.43% and a negative net margin of 64.11%. Equities research analysts expect that LiveXLive Media will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LIVX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LiveXLive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of LiveXLive Media from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $6.00) on shares of LiveXLive Media in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

About LiveXLive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc, a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

