Advisor Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Advisor Partners LLC cut its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,210 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $1,271,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,120 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of Xilinx by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,966 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,179. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Xilinx stock opened at $149.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.71 and a 12-month high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.65.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 29.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

XLNX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.00.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

