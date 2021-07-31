Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 17,674 ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF (NYSEARCA:RINF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $464,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF by 36.1% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 27,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RINF opened at $29.71 on Friday. ProShares Inflation Expectations ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.83.

