Sunbelt Securities Inc. Buys 2,183 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the first quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 503.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

