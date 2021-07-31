Pendal Group Limited Trims Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pendal Group Limited reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 79.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,566 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 17,625 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 98.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $1,408,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $142,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 20,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,935,182.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 127,837 shares of company stock valued at $18,243,474. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EA. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $143.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.15 and a 12 month high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

