Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,386 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $57,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 928.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price target (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $257.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.68. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.82 and a 12-month high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

