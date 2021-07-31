Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Acquired by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,529 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of Allakos worth $5,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter worth $62,837,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Allakos by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 510,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,624,000 after buying an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allakos by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,923,000 after buying an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth $39,718,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Allakos by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,183,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the period. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on ALLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Allakos in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.91.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK opened at $79.56 on Friday. Allakos Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.75 and a 1 year high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.54.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.18). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allakos news, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total value of $1,485,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of Allakos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $218,176.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,711 shares of company stock valued at $8,774,813. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

