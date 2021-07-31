Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Receives $36.90 Average PT from Analysts

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total transaction of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,862,866 shares of company stock worth $107,511,777. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,846,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,908,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,698 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,392,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,117 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 113.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,883 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,753,000. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.49. 6,274,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,734,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.