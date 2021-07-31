Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Receives $308.52 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $309.52.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. raised their price target on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Carvana from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carvana from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Carvana from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

CVNA traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $337.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,148,439. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $151.44 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of -164.66 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.71, for a total transaction of $18,702,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.65, for a total transaction of $14,682,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,548 shares in the company, valued at $748,220.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,511,821 shares of company stock valued at $442,866,044. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Carvana by 6,533.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

