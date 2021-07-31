Analysts Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Target Price at $308.52

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $309.52.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVNA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of CVNA stock traded down $1.63 on Wednesday, hitting $337.56. 851,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,439. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.42. Carvana has a 1-year low of $151.44 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.66 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Carvana will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total transaction of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.93, for a total transaction of $46,179.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,496,824.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,511,821 shares of company stock worth $442,866,044 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 54.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.