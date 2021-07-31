Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 2.68%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.900-$1.960 EPS.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 615,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,303. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

