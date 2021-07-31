Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.46 EPS

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. Moody’s updated its FY 2021 guidance to $11.550-$11.850 EPS.

Shares of MCO traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $376.00. 896,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,571. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $253.17 and a 52-week high of $384.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $358.71. The firm has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Get Moody's alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,104. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.