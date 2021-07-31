Brokerages Set boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) PT at GBX 453.75

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 453.75 ($5.93).

BOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.92) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of boohoo group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Get boohoo group alerts:

BOO stock traded down GBX 7.80 ($0.10) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 261 ($3.41). 12,729,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,660,938. boohoo group has a 52-week low of GBX 215 ($2.81) and a 52-week high of GBX 402.30 ($5.26). The company has a market cap of £3.30 billion and a PE ratio of 36.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 306.95.

In other boohoo group news, insider Tim Morris bought 15,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00). Also, insider Iain McDonald bought 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 327 ($4.27) per share, for a total transaction of £143,880 ($187,980.14).

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.