MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%.
Shares of MYRG stock traded down $1.53 on Friday, hitting $95.63. 113,931 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,214. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.08. MYR Group has a 52 week low of $33.68 and a 52 week high of $98.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.
About MYR Group
MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.
