Brokerages Set Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) Target Price at GBX 1,149.60

Shares of Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,149.60 ($15.02).

ECM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Numis Securities raised Electrocomponents to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 900 ($11.76) to GBX 935 ($12.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Get Electrocomponents alerts:

In other Electrocomponents news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total transaction of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

ECM traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,017 ($13.29). 461,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,753. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,029.43. The company has a market cap of £4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69. Electrocomponents has a 12 month low of GBX 639.50 ($8.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.57%.

About Electrocomponents

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Electrocomponents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrocomponents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.