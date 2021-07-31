FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
FingerMotion stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,384. FingerMotion has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.
FingerMotion Company Profile
Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.