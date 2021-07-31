FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 109.6% from the June 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

FingerMotion stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 24,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,384. FingerMotion has a 52-week low of $2.36 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

