Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) Short Interest Up 105.9% in July

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

MTR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.94. 9,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,638. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.03. Mesa Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $7.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.0244 dividend. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) by 294.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.61% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Royalty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust owns net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

