Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to report earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Hersha Hospitality Trust reported earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 115.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.
Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.48). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.41% and a negative net margin of 51.76%.
In related news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock worth $404,806. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,279,000 after buying an additional 26,080 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 49,051 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 62.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:HT traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.41. 238,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.75. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $4.57 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.35.
About Hersha Hospitality Trust
Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.
