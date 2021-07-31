Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) Short Interest Up 102.4% in July

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, an increase of 102.4% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS CLVLY traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.46. 1,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,526. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.59. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $24.61.

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering drugs for the treatment of patients with severe genetic and skin disorders worldwide. Its lead drug candidate is SCENESSE, a photoprotective drug for the prevention of phototoxicity in adult patients with erythropoietic protoporphyria (EPP).

