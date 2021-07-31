SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 111.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $492.40 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $321.77 and a 12-month high of $507.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $490.85.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

