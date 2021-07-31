Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 1,796 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 70.2% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Eaton by 195.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

Eaton stock opened at $158.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $91.72 and a one year high of $158.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

In other Eaton news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

