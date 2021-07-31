Hoylecohen LLC Takes $210,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Hoylecohen LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,027,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,909,000 after purchasing an additional 41,023 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $123.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.67. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $89.02 and a 1 year high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.