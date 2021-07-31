Sierra Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,674 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,446 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 20,667 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

BUD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

BUD opened at $62.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 25.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

