Advisory Services Network LLC Sells 897 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Advisory Services Network LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Norges Bank bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,026,748,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,540,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,681,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $840,908,000 after buying an additional 305,323 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 398.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,132,000 after buying an additional 272,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,478,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $739,525,000 after buying an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.07, for a total transaction of $9,241,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,132 shares of company stock valued at $17,980,586 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $587.89 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $418.53 and a 1-year high of $608.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $530.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 699.88, a P/E/G ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. Analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $568.00 to $639.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $638.00.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

