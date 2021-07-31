Hoylecohen LLC Purchases Shares of 4,290 Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,408,000 after purchasing an additional 225,845 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,402,000 after purchasing an additional 353,783 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at about $226,988,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,260,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,792,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Shares of NVO opened at $92.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $92.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.