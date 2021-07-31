CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group stock opened at $96.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $97.43.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,593,625.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.