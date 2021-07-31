Intrust Bank NA Lowers Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Align Technology stock opened at $695.80 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.83 and a 52-week high of $697.87. The company has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 79.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $612.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

In related news, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,816,856. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.16, for a total value of $3,025,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

