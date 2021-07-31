Intrust Bank NA Sells 1,334 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Intrust Bank NA lowered its stake in shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Avient were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,779,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $525,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avient by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Avient by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Avient by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Garratt sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $279,273.81. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avient from $45.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Avient from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Avient from $46.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Avient has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.82.

AVNT opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.17. Avient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.22 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Avient had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Avient’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avient Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 49.13%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

