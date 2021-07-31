Advisor Partners LLC Has $870,000 Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Advisor Partners LLC lessened its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,099 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,703 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 38.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RF shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.04.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.