Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the first quarter worth about $135,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in PS Business Parks by 57.0% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in PS Business Parks in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. 70.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSB stock opened at $153.67 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.26 and a twelve month high of $165.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.14.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.63, for a total transaction of $544,705.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761 in the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PSB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp raised PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

