PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 81.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 64.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 289.1% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Also, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $182.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.46 and a 52 week high of $183.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.63.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.43. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 24.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.37%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PKI. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $172.11 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.86 price objective (down previously from $174.00) on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. PerkinElmer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.72.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

