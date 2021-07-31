Colony Group LLC Has $713,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 390.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 242.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of IWS opened at $115.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $77.36 and a 52 week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

