Craig Hallum Cuts Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $165.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price target cut by Craig Hallum from $202.00 to $165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $266.00 to $218.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $224.31.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $129.74 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.72.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,841,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,486 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,996,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 234.9% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

