Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target Raised to $3,071.00 at KeyCorp

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q3 2021 earnings at $22.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $22.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $98.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $102.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $122.64 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on GOOG. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3,001.10.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,704.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,553.25. The company has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 96.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,614.63, for a total transaction of $7,843,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,549,012.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,261.93, for a total value of $9,043,196.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

