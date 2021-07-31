Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target Raised to $258.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its price objective lifted by Craig Hallum from $251.00 to $258.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Repligen from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $237.00.

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $245.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.35. Repligen has a 52 week low of $138.00 and a 52 week high of $248.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.85, for a total transaction of $50,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 115,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,467,557.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 22,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.41, for a total value of $3,816,786.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,364,631.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,564 shares of company stock worth $6,360,741. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Repligen in the 1st quarter worth $2,925,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Repligen by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 54,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Repligen by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 334.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Repligen by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

